Previous
Next
Photo 371
There is hope ... the sun seems to prevail
Thank you very much for your viewing and comments!
8th November 2020
8th Nov 20
2
0
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
I was born in Budapest and I lived here all my life. Unfortunatley I do not speak any English so I have to use Google...
1559
photos
86
followers
60
following
101% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365 Connecting
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
8th November 2020 10:39am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
MalH3
ace
Great shot.
December 16th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
The sun has some difficulties getting thought he thick fog. Nice shot
December 16th, 2020
Leave a Comment
