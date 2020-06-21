Sign up
296 / 365
Lattice window ......
Thank you very much for your viewing and comments!
21st June 2020
21st Jun 20
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
I was born in Budapest and I lived here all my life. Unfortunatley I do not speak any English so I have to use Google...
1420
photos
76
followers
64
following
View this month »
289
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
769
770
771
772
350
773
296
774
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Plusz
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
21st June 2020 9:56am
Tags
window
,
iron
,
grille
,
wrought
,
bp-pest
Lesley
ace
Oh wow - that’s stunning. I really like the angle you used. fav
June 22nd, 2020
