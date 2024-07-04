Sign up
Photo 632
Tata is the city of living waters
Thanks for viewing and comments!
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
1
1
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
3188
photos
140
followers
88
following
173% complete
625
626
627
628
629
630
631
632
612
1879
631
1880
1881
632
613
1882
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Plusz
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
4th July 2024 3:37pm
Tags
tata
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
August 1st, 2024
