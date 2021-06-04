Previous
Staircase on the top floor by kork
Staircase on the top floor

The staircase presented yesterday from a different perspective

https://365project.org/kork/365-connecting/2021-06-03
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Korcsog Károly

@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Lesley ace
Wow! Fabulous.
June 4th, 2021  
