Photo 420
Not a classic, but you like it!
Thank you so much for your viewing and comments!
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
2
0
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
2138
photos
135
followers
79
following
413
414
415
416
417
418
419
420
36
1201
1202
477
1203
1204
420
1205
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365 Plusz
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
22nd February 2022 11:45am
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of these great shapes, lines and rings.
February 25th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful looking fence with great shapes.
February 25th, 2022
