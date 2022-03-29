Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 425
Light and shadow
Thank you so much for your viewing and comments!
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
4
3
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 Plusz
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
29th March 2022 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, it reminds me of piano keys except for the amazing shadow.
March 29th, 2022
Jan Talmon
ace
Interesting composition. Nice in B&W.
March 29th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Terrific repetition
March 29th, 2022
Itsy Bitsy
Awesome patterns.
March 29th, 2022
