Light and shadow by kork
Photo 425

Light and shadow

29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

Korcsog Károly

@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, it reminds me of piano keys except for the amazing shadow.
March 29th, 2022  
Jan Talmon ace
Interesting composition. Nice in B&W.
March 29th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Terrific repetition
March 29th, 2022  
Itsy Bitsy
Awesome patterns.
March 29th, 2022  
