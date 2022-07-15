Previous
Next
The entrance to the church by kork
Photo 445

The entrance to the church

I have been there a lot and I know the history of the church, but I have not entered the church until now. I was lucky enough to spend some time alone there today!
Thanks for viewing and comments!
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
121% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
Fabulous carving on the door.
July 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise