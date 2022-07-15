Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 445
The entrance to the church
I have been there a lot and I know the history of the church, but I have not entered the church until now. I was lucky enough to spend some time alone there today!
Thanks for viewing and comments!
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
2292
photos
139
followers
82
following
121% complete
View this month »
438
439
440
441
442
443
444
445
Latest from all albums
1300
1301
43
444
1302
445
501
1303
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 Plusz
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
15th July 2022 4:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kitty Hawke
ace
Fabulous carving on the door.
July 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close