Photo 456
The 10th week of construction
https://365project.org/kork/365-plusz/2022-08-12
This is what it will look like when it's done
https://bh.hu/portfolio-page/cp3_iroda/
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
0
0
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
2339
photos
138
followers
85
following
124% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365 Plusz
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
19th August 2022 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
