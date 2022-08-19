Previous
Next
The 10th week of construction by kork
Photo 456

The 10th week of construction

https://365project.org/kork/365-plusz/2022-08-12
This is what it will look like when it's done
https://bh.hu/portfolio-page/cp3_iroda/
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
124% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise