Previous
Next
Week 16 of construction by kork
Photo 473

Week 16 of construction

https://365project.org/kork/365-plusz2022-09-25
Thanks for viewing and comments!
30th September 2022 30th Sep 22

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
129% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christina ace
There doesn't seem to be much progress in the last few weeks. Hopefully there is some upward movement soon!
October 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise