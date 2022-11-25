Sign up
Photo 489
Testing a wide-angle lens.......
from the window of my home. Today is a "quiet, calm" day! There's always something going on here!
Thanks for viewing and comments!
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
2
0
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
2479
photos
138
followers
82
following
483
484
485
486
487
488
489
490
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Great use of the wide angle lens
November 28th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
An interesting outlook from your home. Always something to watch.
November 28th, 2022
