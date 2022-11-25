Previous
Next
Testing a wide-angle lens....... by kork
Photo 489

Testing a wide-angle lens.......

from the window of my home. Today is a "quiet, calm" day! There's always something going on here!
Thanks for viewing and comments!
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
134% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Helge E. Storheim ace
Great use of the wide angle lens
November 28th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
An interesting outlook from your home. Always something to watch.
November 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise