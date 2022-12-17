Previous
Next
Loungers and cafe..... maybe in the spring by kork
Photo 497

Loungers and cafe..... maybe in the spring

This is located close to the tower block.
Thanks for viewing and comments!
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
136% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Looks like a great location for summer.
December 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise