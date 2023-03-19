Sign up
Photo 526
40th week of construction
You can already see the more than 10-meter columns on which concrete is placed. This determines the stability of the building's foundation. I hope the translation is good.
Thanks for viewing and comments!
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Suzanne
ace
Things are moving along. Your translation is excellent!
March 23rd, 2023
