40th week of construction by kork
Photo 526

40th week of construction

You can already see the more than 10-meter columns on which concrete is placed. This determines the stability of the building's foundation. I hope the translation is good.
Thanks for viewing and comments!
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Korcsog Károly

Suzanne ace
Things are moving along. Your translation is excellent!
March 23rd, 2023  
