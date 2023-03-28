Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 528
Zsolnay well.......
in Buda Castle. To avoid misunderstandings, a Turkish turban can be seen at the top of the well! 🙄🙃👀
Thanks for viewing and comments!
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
2643
photos
142
followers
85
following
144% complete
View this month »
521
522
523
524
525
526
527
528
Latest from all albums
1515
1516
527
1517
1518
528
1519
544
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365 Plusz
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
28th March 2023 9:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
ace
You are hilarious! But the explanation is welcome!
March 28th, 2023
haskar
ace
I like how the cut of the branches compose with the white lines of the pattern. Nice shot and dof.
March 28th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Great shot and composition with LOL
March 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close