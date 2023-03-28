Previous
Next
Zsolnay well....... by kork
Photo 528

Zsolnay well.......

in Buda Castle. To avoid misunderstandings, a Turkish turban can be seen at the top of the well! 🙄🙃👀

Thanks for viewing and comments!
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
144% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
You are hilarious! But the explanation is welcome!
March 28th, 2023  
haskar ace
I like how the cut of the branches compose with the white lines of the pattern. Nice shot and dof.
March 28th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Great shot and composition with LOL
March 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise