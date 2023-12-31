Sign up
Previous
Photo 599
The 80th foggy week of construction
https://365project.org/kork/365-plusz/2023-12-16
Thanks for viewing and comments!
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
Korcsog Károly
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
2999
photos
148
followers
86
following
592
593
594
595
596
597
598
599
Latest from all albums
1742
1743
1744
598
1745
1746
1747
599
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365 Plusz
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
31st December 2023 10:19am
Corinne C
ace
Wow, it's progressing!
January 12th, 2024
Tim L
ace
Worth the wait !
January 12th, 2024
