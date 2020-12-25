Previous
Kossuth Square in front of the Parliament by kork
Photo 867

Kossuth Square in front of the Parliament

I'm going home! I can't stand the crowd! 😉

Thank you very much for your viewing and comments!
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Korcsog Károly

@kork
I was born in Budapest and I lived here all my life. Unfortunatley I do not speak any English so I have to use Google...
