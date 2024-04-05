Previous
Budapest is the city of sculptures by kork
Budapest is the city of sculptures

Slaves The creator of the sculpture group is Ferenc Gazsi Barna.
Thanks for viewing and comments!
Korcsog Károly

Lesley ace
You are so right. We saw loads when we visited, but you’ve shown us even more. I love Budapest.
April 15th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
A commanding piece of art.
April 15th, 2024  
