An old house ...... by kork
Photo 911

An old house ......

was built in 1900.
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
I was born in Budapest and I lived here all my life. Unfortunatley I do not speak any English so I have to use Google...
gloria jones ace
Wonderful pov, symmetry, details
March 19th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking building and I like your pov.
March 19th, 2021  
moni kozi
Splendid!
March 19th, 2021  
