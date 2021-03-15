Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 911
An old house ......
was built in 1900.
Thank you very much for your viewing and comments!
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
3
2
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
I was born in Budapest and I lived here all my life. Unfortunatley I do not speak any English so I have to use Google...
1653
photos
98
followers
61
following
249% complete
View this month »
904
905
906
907
908
909
910
911
Latest from all albums
390
337
909
13
910
391
911
338
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
15th March 2021 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
old
,
decorative
,
facade
,
Újpest
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful pov, symmetry, details
March 19th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking building and I like your pov.
March 19th, 2021
moni kozi
Splendid!
March 19th, 2021
