Cameraman..... by kork
Photo 1239

Cameraman.....

Today I was at an outdoor exhibition in the garden of Stephanie’s Palace. The work shown in the picture is the work of Péter Raab Párkányi.
Thank you so much for your viewing and comments!
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

Korcsog Károly

Diana ace
That must have been a wonderful exhibition, such a magnificent construction.
March 29th, 2022  
Itsy Bitsy
I like the reflection. Awesome
March 29th, 2022  
