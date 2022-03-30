Sign up
Photo 1240
Ready for grating
Unfortunately, I'm struggling with nerve pinches again. I am forced to share old recordings with you.
Thank you so much for your viewing and comments!
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
2
0
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project!
2192
photos
139
followers
78
following
340% complete
1236
1237
1238
1239
1240
1241
1242
1243
1238
487
1239
425
1240
1241
1242
1243
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
30th March 2022 4:17pm
moni kozi
ace
This is a very good abstract
April 11th, 2022
Ingrid
ace
Great abstract. Hope you are able to get out and take photos again soon. Although I do not mind these "old recordings" at all!
April 11th, 2022
