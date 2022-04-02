Previous
Next
The wheel of time ..... by kork
Photo 1241

The wheel of time .....

An early macro sometime in the early 1980s. Photo of a wristwatch
Thank you so much for your viewing and comments!
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
340% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Whoa! Awesome!
April 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise