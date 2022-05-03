Sign up
Photo 1268
Lattice gate.....
on the door of a more than 100-year-old house.
Thank you so much for your viewing and comments!
3rd May 2022
3rd May 22
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
moni kozi
ace
Beautiful craftsmanship
May 3rd, 2022
