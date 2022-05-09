Previous
Lonely tree ...... by kork
Photo 1274

Lonely tree ......

across the street.
I have not been able to move out of the apartment for days due to limited mobility. That's why I'm trying to show older photos.
Thank you so much for your viewing and comments!
9th May 2022 9th May 22

Korcsog Károly

Christina
I hope you get better soon!
May 10th, 2022  
