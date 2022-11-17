Sign up
Photo 1406
So that you don't fall!
Today I only had my cell phone with me, but I couldn't resist taking a photo of this staircase as well.
Thanks for viewing and comments!
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
0
0
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
2467
photos
136
followers
82
following
385% complete
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
1404
1405
1406
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
2201116SG
Taken
17th November 2022 4:53pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
