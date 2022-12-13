Previous
Next
The flame of the candle.... by kork
Photo 1429

The flame of the candle....

testing my mobile phone's macro camera.
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
392% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise