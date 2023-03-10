Previous
Miracle deer by kork
Photo 1504

Miracle deer

The statue symbolizes renewal, guidance, the search for abundance and happiness, a symbol of the Money Museum's mission, the development of financial awareness. The creator is Miklós Gábor Szőke.
10th March 2023

Korcsog Károly

@kork
Photo Details

