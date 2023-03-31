Sign up
Photo 1522
A suburban chapel.
Thanks for viewing and comments!
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
2
0
Korcsog Károly
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project!
2648
photos
141
followers
86
following
1515
1516
1517
1518
1519
1520
1521
1522
Elisa Smith
ace
I like this in b&w.
March 31st, 2023
Babs
ace
Looks lovely in black and white
March 31st, 2023
