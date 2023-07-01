Sign up
Photo 1600
Photo 1600
Church of Our Lady
The photo was taken recently in Jászberény.
Thanks for viewing and comments!
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
2
2
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
2201116SG
Taken
29th June 2023 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding pov, leading line...A great capture of this church's details.
July 3rd, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful pov and symmetry.
July 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
