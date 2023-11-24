Sign up
Detail of the fountain
The Zsolnay porcelain decorative fountain was handed over in August 2019.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
Korcsog Károly
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Rob Z
ace
How very impressive - beautifully made.
November 24th, 2023
moni kozi
Wow! Beautiful
November 24th, 2023
