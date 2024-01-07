Sign up
Previous
Photo 1754
Corner room with a view!
Thanks for viewing and comments!
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
6
3
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
3006
photos
151
followers
86
following
480% complete
View this month »
1747
1748
1749
1750
1751
1752
1753
1754
Latest from all albums
599
1748
1749
1750
1751
1752
1753
1754
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
7th January 2024 11:35am
Suzanne
ace
I'm sure inside it would make a nice reading corner!
January 15th, 2024
moni kozi
Wooooow!!! What a beauty!
January 15th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
I’m with Suzanne, perfect spot with a cup of tea.
January 15th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Your city has such lovely architectural features.
January 15th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great capture of the wonderful architectural details
January 15th, 2024
Jan Talmon
ace
Nice
January 15th, 2024
