Photo 1756
To heal......
The picture of painter Károly Lotz on the wall of the house was created in mosaic form in 1905. The title of the picture is Healing, but the townspeople refer to it as Guardian Angel
Thanks for viewing and comments!
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
Korcsog Károly
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Judith Johnson
It's a stunning composition and viewpoint
January 16th, 2024
