To heal...... by kork
Photo 1756

To heal......

The picture of painter Károly Lotz on the wall of the house was created in mosaic form in 1905. The title of the picture is Healing, but the townspeople refer to it as Guardian Angel
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Korcsog Károly

Judith Johnson ace
It's a stunning composition and viewpoint
January 16th, 2024  
