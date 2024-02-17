Previous
Not only the fence is old by kork
Photo 1786

Not only the fence is old

Thanks for viewing and comments!
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
489% complete

Corinne C ace
Wonderful detail with great bokeh
February 17th, 2024  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
I like the shallow depth of field.
February 17th, 2024  
BillyBoy
Great colours.
February 17th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Super combination of colours.
February 17th, 2024  
Kate ace
The rusty fence looks good with the green as well as the orange/rust
February 17th, 2024  
