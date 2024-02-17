Sign up
Photo 1786
Not only the fence is old
Thanks for viewing and comments!
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
5
4
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
3047
photos
153
followers
88
following
1779
1780
1781
1782
1783
1784
1785
1786
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful detail with great bokeh
February 17th, 2024
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
I like the shallow depth of field.
February 17th, 2024
BillyBoy
Great colours.
February 17th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Super combination of colours.
February 17th, 2024
Kate
ace
The rusty fence looks good with the green as well as the orange/rust
February 17th, 2024
