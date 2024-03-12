Previous
1956 memorial........ by kork
1956 memorial........

it was built with donations from Hungarians living abroad in Tabán, Buda.
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Korcsog Károly

Rob Z ace
The b&w suits it perfectly.
March 16th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful monochrome
March 16th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Brilliant
March 16th, 2024  
