Previous
Covered terraces by kork
Photo 1810

Covered terraces

Thanks for viewing and comments!
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
495% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Excellent shadows, light and composition
March 16th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
I love all the textures with the bricks..
March 16th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Nice repetition and textures
March 16th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful pov, very neat
March 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise