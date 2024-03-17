Sign up
Previous
Photo 1812
91st week of construction
Work is taking place behind the scaffolding, but it is no longer spectacular.
Thanks for viewing and comments!
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
1
0
Korcsog Károly
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Judith Johnson
ace
An interesting contrast
March 18th, 2024
