Previous
91st week of construction by kork
Photo 1812

91st week of construction

Work is taking place behind the scaffolding, but it is no longer spectacular.
Thanks for viewing and comments!
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
496% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
An interesting contrast
March 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise