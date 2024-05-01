Previous
Next
Statue of the founder of the state......... by kork
Photo 1838

Statue of the founder of the state.........

King István was crowned king in 1001, II. With a crown sent by Pope Sylvester. We count the founding of the state from this date
Thanks for viewing and comments!
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
504% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely image of this statue.
May 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise