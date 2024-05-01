Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1838
Statue of the founder of the state.........
King István was crowned king in 1001, II. With a crown sent by Pope Sylvester. We count the founding of the state from this date
Thanks for viewing and comments!
1st May 2024
1st May 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
3127
photos
148
followers
89
following
504% complete
View this month »
1834
1835
1836
1837
1838
1839
1840
1841
Latest from all albums
1835
1836
1837
1838
608
1839
1840
1841
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
1st May 2024 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
szobor
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely image of this statue.
May 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close