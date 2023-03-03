Previous
Next
Bird's milk! by kork
52 / 365

Bird's milk!

The easiest candy to make! Since I make the foam in the microwave, the preparation time has become easier and the foam has a perfect texture!
Thanks for viewing and comments!
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
14% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise