Photo 373
2021 01 09 Old Harbour 2
I took myself down to the Old Harbour today. I was going stir crazy at home and needed to get out for a bit.
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
Gillian
ace
@kwiksilver
Critiques welcomed! My 365 journey started in 2012. I live in Gordon’s Bay in the Western Cape of South Africa so the sea and beach...
3161
photos
51
followers
39
following
3
1
2019 onwards
Canon EOS 600D
9th January 2021 3:03pm
gordon's bay
old harbour
Sally Ings
ace
Looks a superb day to be out and about
January 10th, 2021
