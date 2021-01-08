Previous
2021 01 08 Old Harbour 1 by kwiksilver
Photo 372

2021 01 08 Old Harbour 1

A quick outing to the Old Harbour. Pity I chopped off the top part of the one yacht's mast!
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Gillian

Gillian
Critiques welcomed! My 365 journey started in 2012. I live in Gordon's Bay in the Western Cape of South Africa so the sea and beach...
Sally Ings ace
Nice candid capture. The weather looks perfect
January 10th, 2021  
