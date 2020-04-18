Previous
Snack Time by kwind
Photo 2840

Snack Time

Here's the eagle from yesterday post about to dig into the salmon we gave him.
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Jane Pittenger ace
Fabulous detail and pose
April 19th, 2020  
Skip Tribby 📷 ace
Very cool capture!
April 19th, 2020  
Ricky Anderson
Amazing!
April 19th, 2020  
Jennie B. ace
Great capture! Hope you're feeling all better.
April 19th, 2020  
Milanie ace
What an awesome shot of him. Those feathers are wonderful.
April 19th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Super shot, details
April 19th, 2020  
Harry J Benson ace
Great capture
April 19th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Superb shot!
April 19th, 2020  
