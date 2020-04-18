Sign up
Photo 2840
Snack Time
Here's the eagle from yesterday post about to dig into the salmon we gave him.
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3274
photos
447
followers
205
following
2833
2834
2835
2836
2837
2838
2839
2840
Views
6
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
17th April 2020 7:39pm
Jane Pittenger
ace
Fabulous detail and pose
April 19th, 2020
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
Very cool capture!
April 19th, 2020
Ricky Anderson
Amazing!
April 19th, 2020
Jennie B.
ace
Great capture! Hope you're feeling all better.
April 19th, 2020
Milanie
ace
What an awesome shot of him. Those feathers are wonderful.
April 19th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Super shot, details
April 19th, 2020
Harry J Benson
ace
Great capture
April 19th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Superb shot!
April 19th, 2020
