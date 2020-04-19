Previous
Family Kayak by kwind
Family Kayak

Taken yesterday... it was a beautiful day and the four of us went kayaking. We got REALLY close to some seals and sea lions.
KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
