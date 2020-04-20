Previous
Neighbour's Flowers by kwind
Photo 2842

Neighbour's Flowers

I needed a photo so I walked over to my neighbours and took this!
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
