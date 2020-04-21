Previous
Next
My Maple by kwind
Photo 2843

My Maple

No camera time today - I took this yesterday. My maple tree's leaves are out!
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
778% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Nice colour, composition, and focus
April 22nd, 2020  
eDorre Andresen ace
So beautiful!
April 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise