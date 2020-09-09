Previous
Sleepover by kwind
Photo 2984

Sleepover

This is where I slept last night! It was a great night and only one mosquito bite. They seemed to disappear after we sprayed ourselves. We're back home now and fully exhausted after cleaning, gardening, repairing and swimming (I even swam!).
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

KWind

