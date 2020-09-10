Previous
First Day of School by kwind
Photo 2985

First Day of School

My baby started grade 12 today... it's crazy how the time as passed since he was first going to Kindergarten.
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
817% complete

Esther Rosenberg ace
Good luck on his senior year. My oldest is a senior too. ROCK it class of 2021
September 11th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
What wonderful shots to mark the time... It really does fly by.
September 11th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Senior year. I sure hope this covid thing resolves in time for him to have some senior activities. Very nice comparison.
September 11th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
He looks the same to me 😀
September 11th, 2020  
