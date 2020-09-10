Sign up
Photo 2985
First Day of School
My baby started grade 12 today... it's crazy how the time as passed since he was first going to Kindergarten.
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Good luck on his senior year. My oldest is a senior too. ROCK it class of 2021
September 11th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
What wonderful shots to mark the time... It really does fly by.
September 11th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Senior year. I sure hope this covid thing resolves in time for him to have some senior activities. Very nice comparison.
September 11th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
He looks the same to me 😀
September 11th, 2020
