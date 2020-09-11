Sign up
Photo 2986
New Picnic Table
We’re back at our summer property and today’s project was a giant picnic. We figure it could fit up to 14 people. My husband built it in about an hour without any plans. It’s good to be married to a Carpenter!
11th September 2020
11th Sep 20
1
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3420
photos
431
followers
200
following
818% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
11th September 2020 5:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
Well its a beautiful table but where are the 14 people? Not this summer, perhaps!!
September 12th, 2020
