New Picnic Table by kwind
Photo 2986

New Picnic Table

We’re back at our summer property and today’s project was a giant picnic. We figure it could fit up to 14 people. My husband built it in about an hour without any plans. It’s good to be married to a Carpenter!
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Maggiemae ace
Well its a beautiful table but where are the 14 people? Not this summer, perhaps!!
September 12th, 2020  
