Previous
Next
Colour by kwind
Photo 2990

Colour

It was GREY here again today - so much smoke!! I went searching for colour and found it in my neighbour's dahlia garden.
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
819% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Beautiful! I like your angle on it.
September 16th, 2020  
Milanie ace
What a neat part ot pick for your composition - sure beats the smoky skies!
September 16th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
I like the DOF on the flower pedals. Fav
September 16th, 2020  
jackie edwards ace
a bright spot for sure. need to look for all we can these days...
September 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise