Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2990
Colour
It was GREY here again today - so much smoke!! I went searching for colour and found it in my neighbour's dahlia garden.
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3424
photos
431
followers
200
following
819% complete
View this month »
2983
2984
2985
2986
2987
2988
2989
2990
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
15th September 2020 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful! I like your angle on it.
September 16th, 2020
Milanie
ace
What a neat part ot pick for your composition - sure beats the smoky skies!
September 16th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
I like the DOF on the flower pedals. Fav
September 16th, 2020
jackie edwards
ace
a bright spot for sure. need to look for all we can these days...
September 16th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close