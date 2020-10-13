Previous
Heather by kwind
Photo 3018

Heather

On my way to the beach this morning for a walk I snapped a shot of my heather bush in bloom.
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Alexandra DG
Lioks great!
October 14th, 2020  
Annie D ace
it does look bloomin' wonderful hahahaha
October 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
