Photo 3018
Heather
On my way to the beach this morning for a walk I snapped a shot of my heather bush in bloom.
13th October 2020
13th Oct 20
2
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3452
photos
423
followers
197
following
View this month »
3011
3012
3013
3014
3015
3016
3017
3018
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
13th October 2020 11:44am
Alexandra DG
Lioks great!
October 14th, 2020
Annie D
ace
it does look bloomin' wonderful hahahaha
October 14th, 2020
