Break In by kwind
Break In

Diary shot... This is a crap quality photo that kind of describes our day! We went out to our summer property to do a little work and check on it and found the front door open! Someone had tossed the cabin and let off the fire extinguisher. That is the white stuff all over the floor that my husband is walking through. They stole several tools as well as our brand new binoculars. Otherwise the cabin is fine. They pushed in the sliding glass door but we were able to fix it. The same thing happened to our neighbors but their sliding glass door was damaged beyond repair so we have boarded it up for them.
KWind

Daryl O'Hare ace
Oh no. I'm so so sorry. Glad it's just stuff that is not major, but what a pain. And good for you helping your neighbor.
January 19th, 2021  
