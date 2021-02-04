Previous
Next
Month of Hearts #4 by kwind
Photo 3132

Month of Hearts #4

My friend gave me these earrings for my 50th birthday (which was last June)!!
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
858% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Alexandra DG
Beautiful
February 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise