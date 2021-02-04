Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3132
Month of Hearts #4
My friend gave me these earrings for my 50th birthday (which was last June)!!
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
1
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3566
photos
438
followers
194
following
858% complete
View this month »
3125
3126
3127
3128
3129
3130
3131
3132
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
3rd February 2021 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
hearts
,
monthofhearts
Alexandra DG
Beautiful
February 5th, 2021
365 Project
