Previous
Next
Month of Hearts #5 by kwind
Photo 3133

Month of Hearts #5

The same friend that gave me the earrings in yesterday's shot also gave me this!
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
858% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
They are so cute!
February 5th, 2021  
Milanie ace
How adorable!
February 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise